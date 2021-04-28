Speech Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO's coverage of TONIGHT's address by President BIDEN to a joint session of CONGRESS will include live anchored coverage 9-11p (ET) and status reports throughout the evening and TOMORROW morning, custom pre-speech reports for affiliates, and a one-hour live special, “THE BIDEN PRESIDENCY: THE FIRST 100 DAYS,” airing live 8-9p (ET) and available to affiliates to be replayed on-demand throughout the weekend as well as being released as a podcast on the ABC NEWS RADIO SPECIALS feed.

The special, anchored by Correspondent AARON KATERSKY in PENNSYLVANIA, will include reporting by Correspondents KAREN TRAVERS, REBECCA JARVIS, MARK REMILLARD, and JIM RYAN, and analysis by Dr. JAY BHATT and Dr. LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, plus a roundtable with Correspondents MARY BRUCE and MARYALICE PARKS joining KATERSKY.

