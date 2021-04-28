'Consultant Tips: Oscar Radio'

It's no secret that this year's OSCARS were the lowest rated, least watched ACADEMY AWARDS ceremony EVER. Officials are saying it has everything to do with the pandemic. TONY BRISTOL takes a look at the similarities of this year's ceremony with what radio is becoming. "Radio is turning into an awards show," he says. "The lack of relatable moments brought about by out-of-the-market tracking and the demise of local personalities is slowly turning radio stations into something unfamiliar to the audience. If the music a radio station plays is available anywhere, anytime, the art of the on-air personality is the only thing that differentiates our stations from each other."

In this week's "Consultant Tips" TONY breaks it down for us and provides some insight on how to save us (radio) from ourselves with "OSCAR Radio."

