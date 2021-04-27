Sold

PAULINO BERNAL EVANGELISM is selling Spanish Religion KCZO (LA NUEVA RADIO CRISTIANA)/CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX to CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. for $100,000 (paid in 60 payments of $1,666).

In other filings with the FCC, AUBURN NETWORK, INC. has applied for an STA to operate W242AX/AUBURN, AL at an alternate sire after losing its licensed site; the licensee cannot file for a permanent move at the moment while facing a hearing for revocation of the licenses due to owner MIKE HUBBARD's imprisonment on felony ethics violations.

And ONDAS DE VIDA, INC. has closed on the sale of K256BS/PALMDALE, CA to LA NUEVA BROADCASTING, INC. for $80,000. The primary station is Spanish Contemporary Christian KODV (ONDAS DE VIDA)/BARSTOW, CA.

