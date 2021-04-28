-
The Early Bird Always Gets The Worm? Lynn McDonnell Explores The Legitimacy of That Statement In This Week's 'Inside Project'
April 28, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
This quote from LYNN MCDONNELL's "Inside Project" this week says it all. “The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese” - STEVEN WRIGHT. How many times have we heard the statement "The Early Bird Gets The Worm?" There's a bigger prophecy called "Divine Intervention." Lynn opens our minds to this concept in this week's "Inside Project."