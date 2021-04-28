Lynn McDonnell

This quote from LYNN MCDONNELL's "Inside Project" this week says it all. “The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese” - STEVEN WRIGHT. How many times have we heard the statement "The Early Bird Gets The Worm?" There's a bigger prophecy called "Divine Intervention." Lynn opens our minds to this concept in this week's "Inside Project."

