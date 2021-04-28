Hamm (Photo: KMOX)

Former AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS Entertainment Editor HARRY HAMM has been sentenced to five years and eight months in federal prison for possession of child pornography. HAMM pleaded guilty in FEBRUARY to two federal felony counts of child pornography possession and one count of access with intent to view child pornography NET NEWS 2/19); he faced a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, but U.S. District Judge STEPHEN CLARK gave HAMM, 79, a sentence closer to the high end of recommended sentencing guidelines..

HAMM was arrested in APRIL 2019 (NET NEWS 4/22/2019) after a search of HAMM's electronic devices found deleted images and web search histories indicating that he accessed child pornography, and access to an additional account containing images of child pornography.

HAMM still faces statutory sodomy, incest, and child pornography charges in ST. LOUIS COUNTY.

