Ari Lennox

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has inked singer/songwriter ARI LENNOX to an exclusive global administration publishing agreement. It will cover her existing and future work.

WCM U.S. Pres./A&R RYAN PRESS said, “There’s so much to be said about ARI and her music, but her artistic drive is what truly sets her apart. She’s spent the last seven years working towards this moment, and I’m looking forward to the many successes I know we’ll share with her and the DREAMVILLE team.”

WCM VP/A&R WALLACE JOSEPH added, “ARI and I have known each other for a while now, and it’s been incredible to see her progress as both a songwriter and a performer. Her unique sound has captivated fans around the world, and I personally couldn't be prouder to welcome her to our WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

ARI LENNOX shared, “The WARNER CHAPPELL team has always supported me. I’ve known WALLACE and RYAN PRESS for some time now and I am so thrilled to be a part of the family.”

Her past work includes the RIAA platinum-certified single, “Shea Butter Baby (ft. J. COLE).” Most recently she collaborated with JAZMINE SULLIVAN on Heaux Tales --it reached # 1 on the BILLBOARD Top R&B Album chart. LENNOX has also had past collaborations with DOJA CAT, CHANCE THE RAPPER, WALE, TY DOLLA $IGN, KIANA LEDÉ, DREEZY, and J.I.D.

« see more Net News