Raising Money For Vets Returning Home

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT Morning hosts BIG JIM & RYAN from BIG JIM'S HOUSE will drive 300 miles on an "Ultimate Restaurant Road Trip" from DETROIT to ST. IGNACE, MICHIGAN to raise money for meals for Veterans returning home from military service.

Over the past few months, BIG JIM'S HOUSE has supported small, locally owned restaurants, and on THURSDAY, APRIL 29TH, BIG JIM & RYAN will drive 300 miles in a Shelby Mustang (provided by FORD) from DETROIT to Clyde’s Burgers in ST. IGNACE. They will be asking for a $10 donation for each mile traveled as well as sponsorship donations to raise money to benefit VETERANS RETURNING HOME, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding area veterans.

"It’s an absolute honor to raise money for a great organization like VETERANS RETURNING HOME, said BIG JIM. “I spent eight years in the service and thank God for the men and women who I served with! Anything we can do to make sure they know how much we care about them is time and money well spent!”

BEASLEY MEDIA VP/National Content and DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “Nothing resonates more than authenticity. BIG JIM and RYAN exemplify local radio, connecting emotionally with our listeners every day."

