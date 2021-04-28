Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY, VP of the Board of the PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION, an organization that trains and provides service dogs for combat-wounded veterans, has secured two of the U.S. NAVY SEALs who took down OSAMA BIN LADEN for a fundraiser.

ROB O'NEILL, who shot BIN LADEN, and WILL CHESNEY, the SEAL dog handler on the mission, will be attending the fundraiser on JUNE 18th, just over 10 years since the mission.

CONWAY said, "I am so honored that these true national heroes are coming here to support this charity."

