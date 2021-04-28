Giuliani

Federal agents TODAY (4/28) executed a search warrant at the apartment of former NEW YORK Mayor and TRUMP attorney RUDY GIULIANI, who hosts a daily show for RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK and a podcast, with THE NEW YORK TIMES reporting that GIULIANI's electronic devices were seized. The move, part of a federal investigation of GIULIANI's activities with the Ukrainian government and the TRUMP administration and campaign, may represent the investigation, which was stalled by the JUSTICE DEPARTMENT under TRUMP but revived under the BIDEN administration, may be moving into a more urgent phase.

GIULIANI, who was a prominent part of the Republican efforts to falsely claim election fraud to cast doubt on the legitimacy of TRUMP's loss in NOVEMBER and spoke at the rally that preceded the CAPITOL riot on JANUARY 6th, was given a show on WABC last year shortly after launching his podcast. He has been at odds with WABC management over a disclaimer put on his show after he was sued for defamation by voting machine manufacturer SMARTMATIC. The federal investigation is looking into whether GIULIANI was working for Ukrainian officials and oligarchs in influencing TRUMP to fire Ambassador MARIE YOVANOVITCH and had pressured the Ukrainians to provide damaging information about President BIDEN's son HUNTER BIDEN.

