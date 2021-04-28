-
Two More Radio Licensees Agree To Settle Public File Violations By Consent Decree With FCC
April 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM (PT)
Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
KRYSTAL BROADCASTING, INC. (Triple A KYSL (KRYSTAL 93)/FRISCO, CO) and KLZ RADIO, INC. (News-Talk KLZ-A/DENVER) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.