More Consent Decrees

Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

KRYSTAL BROADCASTING, INC. (Triple A KYSL (KRYSTAL 93)/FRISCO, CO) and KLZ RADIO, INC. (News-Talk KLZ-A/DENVER) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

