The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) NASHVILLE chapter crowned the winners in its sixth annual AIMP NASHVILLE AWARDS last night (4/27) at THE LISTENING ROOM CAFE. BIG MACHINE MUSIC took home the award for Publisher of the Year, and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's ASHLEY McBRYDE won the Artist-Writer of the Year category. Songwriter of the year went to HILLARY LINDSEY, while the LEE BRICE hot "One Of Them Girls" was crowned Song of the Year.

See the complete list of winners below:

Rising Songwriter Of The Year

MATT ALDERMAN (CURB | WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING)



Rising Artist-Writer Of The Year

RUSTON KELLY (CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING)



Artist-writer Of The Year

ASHLEY McBRYDE (JODY WILLIAMS SONGS)



Song Champion Of The Year

WARD GUENTHER (WHISKEY JAM)



Publisher’s Pick

“Give Heaven Some Hell” written by ASHLEY GORLEY, BEN JOHNSON, HUNTER PHELPS, MICHAEL HARDY

Independently published by BIG BLUE NATION MUSIC, CALEB’S COLLEGE FUND, RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP. ROUND HILL MUSIC, TAPE ROOM MUSIC

Recorded by HARDY



Song Of The Year

“One of Them Girls” written by ASHLEY GORLEY, BEN JOHNSON, DALLAS DAVIDSON, LEE BRICE

Independently published by 8MINUTE PUBLISHING, ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP, BIG BLUE NATION MUSIC, CALEB’S COLLEGE FUND, PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP, NATALIA’S MUSIC MONEY, ROUND HILL MUSIC

Recorded by LEE BRICE



Songwriter Of The Year

HILLARY LINDSEY (CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING)



Publisher Of The Year

BIG MACHINE MUSIC

Commenting on the company's first-time win as publisher, BIG MACHINE MUSIC GM MIKE MOLINAR said, “BIG MACHINE MUSIC is proud to represent AIMP NASHVILLE AWARDS as Publisher of the Year. Thank you first and foremost to our songwriter roster of future Hall of Famers and our amazing team who never stops, as well as SCOTT BORCHETTA, ANDREW KAUTZ, ALLISON JONES, MALCOLM MIMMS, SCOOTER BRAUN and the NASHVILLE indie publishing community for being amazing partners since we opened almost nine years ago.”

