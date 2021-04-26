Former LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH morning show host JUSTIN FRAZELL, who was fired from the station in MARCH after being booked on aggravated sexual assault charges (NET NEWS 3/30), is now facing an additional sex crime charge stemming from a separate incident, according to THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS.

The charges that got him fired last month involved an alleged assault of a teenage girl following a NEW YEAR’S EVE party at FRAZELL’s home. On MONDAY (4/26), FRAZELL was booked into the DENTON COUNTY jail on one count of indecent assault, a misdemeanor, the newspaper reports. He was released on $2,500 bail.

“According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, the accuser told a sheriff’s deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in JUSTIN [TX] for an event on DECEMBER 22nd [2020],” where FRAZELL was hosting a Q&A with a Country artist, according to the MORNING NEWS story. Following the event, the woman “said she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom, with her date asleep next to her, when FRAZELL — wearing a T-shirt and underwear — walked into the room and began fondling her, the affidavit says. She told the deputy that she told FRAZELL to stop and that she was afraid after he left the room … According to the affidavit, FRAZELL returned to the room half an hour later wearing only underwear but left when the woman started to wake her date.”

The newspaper could not reach FRAZELL’s attorney for comment.

