Markland

On the heels of selling its portfolio of 145,000 owned and co-published music copyrights to CONCORD and re-aligning its divisions, distribution, rights management, and promotions (NET NEWS 4/26), DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS has reportedly laid off several staffers in its NASHVILLE office, including SVP/A&R STEVE MARKLAND, and ended the lease on its DIVISION STREET office near NASHVILLE’s Gulch area.

In a statement provided to BILLBOARD, the company said, "As part of DOWNTOWN’s strategic shift towards music services, a limited number of job functions have been deemed redundant. Where possible, we are looking for opportunities to reassign impacted employees elsewhere within the organization or with other employers.” The company declined to say how many employees were affected, but confirmed they were creative staffers involved with publishing the catalog just sold to CONCORD.

The statement also confirmed that the company ended its lease and is exploring "our options to support the needs of our ongoing business. We continue to employ NASHVILLE-based executives at DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERVICES, SONGTRUST and SONGSPACE.”

MARKLAND was elevated to his most recent role in 2018, four years after joining DOWNTOWN (NET NEWS 4/24/18) from the VP/A&R POST at WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC.

« see more Net News