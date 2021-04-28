Weekly Panel Discussion Today On Clubhouse 5p (PT)/8p (ET)

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC is hosting a free for all "Ask Us Anything" panel TODAY (4/28) at 5p (PT)/8p (ET) on CLUBHOUSE. Founder and 30-year radio vet LISA ADAMS will host SAGA COMMUNICATION's Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINE 's HEATHER LEE, SEATTLE Casino Marketing Exec, VICTORIA DUNN and MC MEDIA Owner and ALL ACCESS Columnist, Charese Fruge'.

Questions will range from career successes to failures, handling difficult situations and social media success. VICTORIA will cover how she's managed to gather over 160k fans on TIK TOK in less than a year.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC is an organization established to help Women achieve their goals in the entertainment/media field through networking, sharing stories and showing support for one another as we navigate through our careers.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC hosts a weekly session on CLUBHOUSE at the times listed above and welcomes all genders to be a part of the discussion. To participate, follow the group on CLUBHOUSE or reach out to LISA ADAMS for an invite @Lisa_Adams965@hotmail.com

