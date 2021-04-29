MSBC33 Returns To Chicago In August

MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP host DON ANTHONY announced MONDAY (4/26) that MSBC33 will take place on-site at THE SWISSHOTEL in CHICAGO AUGUST 12th and 13th this year.

ANTHONY said, "After extensive input from many of our conference regulars and sponsors, returning 'on-site' for this year's 33rd Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP appears to be their clear preference. Along with the continued progress of COVID-19 vaccinations and more and more events returning on-site this summer, we decided to give it a go. Obviously, our attendees' safety continues to be top-of-mind, and we've been assured by hotel representatives that all local and state safety measures will be enforced in meeting rooms, and throughout the hotel."

JACOBS MEDIA conducted a survey of previous attendees and it appears as though talent across the board are ready to assemble in person again. According to the results, after talking to nearly 200 participants, not only did BOOT CAMP patrons look forward to returning on-site, but nearly half said they'd only do so in an in-person type presentation.

ANTHONY added, "Obviously, we'll continue to monitor how things progress in the coming weeks, but we're already developing a loaded agenda and have been contacted by numerous people ready to book flights and participate."

