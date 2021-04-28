Slay

Former UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE men's basketball player RON SLAY is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE as "3HL" afternoon co-host with BRENT DOUGHERTY and DAWN DAVENPORT.

PD PAUL MASON said, “Our listeners have made it clear that they want us to hire RON SLAY. I am happy to say we listened, and we are thrilled RON SLAY will be joining BRENT DAUGHERTY and DAWN DAVENPORT on 3HL. 3HL is already a great show, and I look forward to seeing it go to even higher levels.”



DOUGHERTY said, “RON SLAY was known as a player for his infectious personality along with the passion and energy he brought to the hardwood. I’m so excited about SLAY bringing all of that and more to 3HL.”



DAVENPORT said, “RON SLAY is a superstar, and his positivity and energy are contagious. I’m so excited to have him as a teammate, and now our 3HL listeners get to experience that every day. ”



SLAY said, “I am both delighted and eager to join the 104.5 THE ZONE and 3HL families. I hope to bring joy, energy, and insight to NASHVILLE sports enthusiasts each day. LOCK THE DOOR… LET’S GO!”

