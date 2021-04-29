Doug E. Holt

RADIOMIXES mixologist DOUG E. HALL has passed in a local LITTLE ROCK, AR, hospital at the age of 52.



Parent company JAMTRAXX MEDIA, INC. CEO ROB AUSTIN noted, “DOUG was a staple mixologist for RADIOMIXES for the last 10 years and will be sorely missed.”

A GOFUNDME page has been established here to cover medical expenses incurred as a result of his hospitalization.

The company held an extensive search to find the best of the best in the industry to continue uninterrupted production of the company’s 23 shows. The talent pool is as follows:

MARCUS McBRIDE (Former SUPERMIXX): MICROMIXES Mainstream and Rhythmic; RADIOMIXES Dance, Hot AC, Rhythmic, Old School and Retro.



JUSTIN COWEN aka DJ INDY (former KDWB/RICHFIELD, MN) RADIOMIXES Mainstream, Party Jam, Crossover, Urban, Alternative Rock Jam, MINOOT CHRISTMAS and CHRISTMAS

SCOTT LLAMAS aka DJ MACH 1, (WKSC/CHICAGO): MINOOTMIXES Mainstream,, MICROMIXES Dance, RADIOMIXES EDM, AC

JOSHUA DUERKSEN: MICROMIXES Country, RADIOMIXES Country, Classic Country



PAULA YATES (Former HOT MIX): RADIOMIXES Classic Rock Jam and Latin Pop

