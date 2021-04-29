Golden Anniversary

NPR will celebrate its 50th anniversary with special programming and a commemorative logo. The network debuted in 1971, with "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," the flagship daily news program, bowing on MAY 3, 1971; 88 member stations, 55 employees, and under 2 million listeners were on board at the start, growing to 60 million listeners on multiple platforms today.

"For the past 50 years NPR has been an essential, trusted source for international, national and local news, and cultural programming featuring music, history, education and the arts," said NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED's first broadcast was a vivid report on demonstrations against the VIETNAM WAR. Times may have changed but NPR's mission and commitment to informing the American public has not. We just went through a summer of racial unrest, a global pandemic, and a very contentious election year. NPR is covering all of this and no longer just on the radio, we are meeting our listeners where they are and addressing their interests and needs."

NPR Board Chair LAFONTAINE OLIVER said, "During a year in which most Americans have felt isolated, public radio has served to connect us with what's happening in the world and with one another. Not just as a source of news and inspiring insights on life and the arts but as an essential, enriching, and enlightening companion in listeners' daily lives."

The network will offer affiliates a one-hour broadcast special, "FIFTY AND FORWARD," for airing any time between FRIDAY (4/30) and DECEMBER 31st. The show, hosted by AUDIE CORNISH, tracks the network's history and how it changed over time. In addition, a special series about democracy, "WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS," will include host pieces, character profiles and conversations; "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" will air a special interview hosted by MICHEL MARTIN with NPR's "Founding Mothers"; and several NPR shows and podcasts will mark the occasion in their own ways, including YESTERDAY's interview on "FRESH AIR" with TERRY GROSS talking to SUSAN STAMBERG and BILL SIEMERING about NPR's early days, "1A" with an hour on the network's past and an hour on the future of NPR on MAY 3rd; and a special episode of "WORLD CAFE" on MAY 3rd with the music of 1971, accompanied by a curated playlist on NPR MUSIC.

« see more Net News