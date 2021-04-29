Enrique Santos

iHEARTMEDIA has extended its relationship with ENRIQUE SANTOS. Under a new five-year agreement, SANTOS will continue as Pres./COO as well as morning host on his Spanish nationally-syndicated show originating from MIAMI and host of his English weekly nationally-syndicated radio show “On The Move with ENRIQUE SANTOS.”

“The Latin community listens to radio more than any other group in the U.S., with radio reaching 95 percent of the Latin population nationwide,” said Chief Programming Officer and Pres./ National Programming Group TOM POLEMAN. “ENRIQUE is an extraordinary talent with the unparalleled ability to connect with listeners and the Latino community across the country. As the President and Chief Creative Officer, ENRIQUE has helped us grow the iHEARTLATINO multi-platform brand that now connects and engages with tens of millions of Hispanic listeners every month through our broadcast radio stations and digital platforms. Together, we are excited to continue this growth trajectory of our Spanish- and English-speaking Hispanic audiences even further.”



“iHEARTMEDIA’s commitment to serving the needs of the Latin community throughout the nation is unparalleled and I’m honored to continue leading our commitment to our community,” said SANTOS. “In these times of misinformation, it is more important than ever for our listeners to have unfiltered, honest and credible sources, as well as relatable voices that they trust. We stand committed to continue to unite, lift, entertain and inform our LatinX listeners.”

