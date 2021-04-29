Gregory Morgado

ASCAP ups GREGORY MORGADO to EVP/Deputy General Counsel. MORGADO, who is based in NEW YORK, reports to ASCAP General Counsel CLARA KIM.

MORGADO recently played a key role working with the Strategy, Product, Technology and Repertory teams in developing and implementing SONGVIEW, ASCAP’s joint data platform for copyright ownership and administration shares with BMI.

