Reportedly Flipping

BLARNEY STONE BROADCASTING News-Talk WJML-A-WJNL-A-W266CS/TRAVERSE CITY, MI will flip to Sports on MAY 3rd, according to a report in the weekly TRAVERSE TICKER.

The stations will simulcast BLARNEY STONE sister WGRY-F (UP NORTH SPORTS RADIO)/GRAYLING, MI and will also carry DETROIT TIGERS baseball, DETROIT PISTONS basketball, and DETROIT RED WINGS hockey.

