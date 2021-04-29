Smith (Photo: WYPR)

C. FRASER SMITH, the longtime BALTIMORE SUN City Hall and State House reporter who worked for several years as News Director, commentator, and "INSIDE MARYLAND POLITICS" host at NPR affiliate News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, died SUNDAY (4/25) after a stroke at 83.

SMITH began his career in 1963 at the JERSEY JOURNAL after serving in the AIR FORCE, then moved to the PROVIDENCE JOURNAL in 1965 before joining the SUN in 1977, where he started as a local reporter, then covered the federal government, City Hall, and the State House. In 2003, SMITH was hired at WYPR, where he ran the news department until his 2017 retirement. While at the radio station, he wrote a column for BALTIMORE legal and business newspaper THE DAILY RECORD. SMITH also wrote four books, including volumes on the late UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND basketball star LEN BIAS and MARYLAND Governor WILLIAM DONALD SCHAEFER.

