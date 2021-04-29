Evans and Ambrose

BARK OUT LOUD DOGS MEDIA Oldies WLNG/SAG HARBOR, NY weekend show "LUNCH ON THE DECK" will also air on SIRIUSXM VOLUME on SUNDAYS at noon (ET) starting MAY 2nd.

The show, launched in 2019 and hosted by WLNG owner BILL EVANS and JESSICA AMBROSE, is a celebrity interview show with music picked by the guests, who have included ALEC BALDWIN, STEVE KROFT, and JULIE ANDREWS. The SIRIUSXM debut will feature actor PETER HERMANN ("YOUNGER").

