Pictured (clockwise, L-R): Dokke, Kidd, Price and Lieu

Multi-award winning songwriter DALLAS DAVIDSON has launched full-service music company, PLAY IT AGAIN (PIA) MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE. The new venture reorganizes under one umbrella company DAVIDSON's PIA PUBLISHING as well as the label/artist management and development division PIA ENTERTAINMENT that launched in late 2020 with flagship artist WALKER MONTGOMERY, who signed with the publishing division in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/18/2019). Industry veteran RYAN DOKKE , who joined PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC as CEO last year when the company expanded to include label and management divisions (NET NEWS 6/16/20), continues in that role, with oversight for each company division.

Additionally, DAVIDSON has also launched a new publishing company, DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, as a division of PIA MUSIC GROUP. Publishing veterans ERIN KIDD and LAUREN LIEU will serve as Creative Directors, along with DOKKE. PIA PUBLISHING's CADE PRICE will move into the new role of Dir./Streaming & Creative Content at PIA ENTERTAINMENT.

“Launching DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC and aligning everything under the PIA MUSIC GROUP allows us to work with even more incredible artists and songwriters and provide high level creative resources to the top talent in music," said DAVIDSON. “With the addition of DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, the PIA MUSIC GROUP reaffirms our commitment to the songwriting and artist community!”

Added DOKKE, "The creativity and culture at PIA MUSIC GROUP is incredible right now! I’m extremely excited to turn ERIN, LAUREN and CADE loose with their ideas and passion for our songwriters and artists! We place a high priority on service to creative talent.”

