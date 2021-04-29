KRXP's New Logo

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (RXP @ 1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has rebranded to "X1039" and added STEPHEN KALLAO for VO. The station's website and socials remain as 1039rxp.com and @1039rxp.

KRXP PD SHAWN ROCK said, "The staff at X1039 is excited about the streamlining and rebranding. There's an excitement in the building and we're all ready to get out on the streets for live broadcasts again and show face at our favorite Colorado venues. We couldn't be happier to be heading into 2021 as X1039. Local. Alternative. And Live!"

The X1039 on-air lineup/team is:

X1039 Mornings with SUMMER JUSTICE (Promo Coordinator/News Director)

X1039 Middays with SHAWN ROCK (Program Director)

X1039's Afternoons/All Request Drive at 5 with CATE CARRIER (Music Director)

Nights with CROWLEY (ANDY CROWL) on X1039 (Production Director KILO/KRXP)

X1039 Weekends with AUBREY BISHOP (PA) and RIANNA (Marketing Executive/DJ)

X1039's specialty shows are produced in-house. The SUNDAY on-air lineup kicks off with "SUNDAY SERVICE," from 8a-12p, a Classic Alt show produced and hosted by SHAWN ROCK. On SUNDAY evening, "REVOLUTION ROCK" airs from 5-7p featuring new submodern/indie/rock hosted and produced by ANDY CROWL.

