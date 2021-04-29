Kempton

iHEARTMEDIA has named veteran programmer JILL KEMPTON PD at AC KOST/LOS ANGELES. KEMPTON is also PD at iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH/WASHINGTON DC and will continue in that role. KEMPTON will report to iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES SVPP JOHN PEAKE.

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN commented, "It takes a special programmer to lead an iconic radio station like KOST 103.5, and JILL is in that elite class. Her impeccable track record includes impressive wins at some of the top stations in the world including WASH, WLTW and WBEB. And I’m confident KOST will be her next. We’re proud to have her taking the reins of one of iHEARTMEDIA’s most cherished brands."

KEMPTON added, "“What an absolute thrill and honor to work alongside the incredible programming minds of iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES. KOST is an iconic brand with world-class talent, and I’m still pinching myself that I get to be part of it. The bond listeners have with KOST is undeniable, starting every morning with the great ELLEN K. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow the station and market in this everchanging audio universe. My sincere gratitude to iHEARTMEDIA."

KEMPTON will be relocating to LOS ANGELES in JUNE. With KEMPTON's move, iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON DC Region SVPP JEFF KAPUGI is looking to add a Cluster APD as his "boots on the ground" to assist KEMPTON with WASH programming and aid him with other stations in the region.

