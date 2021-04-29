Changes In Huntsville, AL

CUMULUS MEDA R&B WHRP (94.1)/HUNTSVILLE, AL PD TONI TERRELL is moving from the midday slot to morning drive. She will team with new hire TIMOTHY “T. MILL” MILLER. He's from HUNTSVILLE and is making the switch from public, digital radio, and podcasting.

The name of the show will be “TONI TERRELL WITH T. MILL IN THE MORNING” and will start on MONDAY (5/3). It will be the first live and local show in the stations' history.

It's replacing the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE syndicated "RICK AND SASHA SHOW" that recently stopped production (NET NEWS 3/16).

TERRELL said, “The decision was made during MARCH, WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, which felt empowering since there are so many barriers that we still have yet to break even in the 21 Century, especially for women of color. I hope this move will inspire the up and coming to pursue more demanding roles in business.”

VP/Market Mgr JOHN LEWIS added, "WHRP has always been amazingly involved in the HUNTSVILLE community and sought out every opportunity to give back to our community. We at CUMULUS/HUNTSVILLE are excited about making WHRP even more local and engaged by airing the only live and local urban radio show in the mornings.

"TONI and T. MILL will be an incredible pair, both entertaining and informative, for the TENNESSEE VALLEY to wake up and start their day with. Add to that an incredible talent like DJ CHOCOLATE to middays. Look out HUNTSVILLE, it’s about to get fun."

P. FRAZIER aka DJ CHOCOLATE has 15 years of radio experience while traveling the UNITED STATES and abroad as a professional mix DJ. Her new show will be called the “CHOCOLATE'S MIDDAY VIBE.” She will continue as Promotions Dir.

TERRELL is a 30 year radio veteran and will celebrate 15 years with WHRP in JULY. Her career resume includes KDIA/OAKLAND, KGFJ/LOS ANGELES, KRNB/DALLAS, KSOL/SAN FRANCISCO, and KHZZ/SACRAMENTO.

