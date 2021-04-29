Sebastian Hentzschel

BMG is speeding up royalty payments to more than 20,000 U.S. and U.K. songwriters on old contracts as part of an initiative to make sure established clients are taken care of as changes in the industry happen. Songwriters will be paid within 60 days of the close of a royalty period instead of the 90 days in their contracts.

Payments will happen one month earlier than previously on FEBRUARY 28 and AUGUST 31 of each year.

BMG CIO SEBASTIAN HENTZSCHEL, responsible for BMG's global royalty processing, commented, "With 60 day terms the new standard in music publishing, we are delighted to extend them to our acquired catalogues. This service update reaffirms BMG’s commitment to deliver 21st century levels of fairness, transparency and service to songwriters and artists whenever they signed their deals."

The move by BMG was spearheaded by BMG SVP/Rights Administration & Royalty Services U.S. ERIC SCOTT and BMG SVP/Royalty Services & Income Tracking UK AIDAN KENNY.

