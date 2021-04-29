Bret Mega, Julie Tristian, Jen Myers

Morning show changes at AUDACY Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS, as BRET MEGA joins The WAKE UP, with co-host JULIE TRISTIAN, who moves in from middays. Station mainstay JEN MYERS will move from her morning co-host role to middays and has been upped to Asst. Brand Manager of both Y98 and sister station AC KEZK (102.5 KEZK). THE WAKE UP stalwart KEVIN BERGHOFF remains the show's Producer and LANCE HILDEBRAND will continue to cover traffic.

AUDACY/ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN said, “We are thrilled to welcome BRET to Y98 and ST. LOUIS. BRET has an unparalleled positive energy and passion for our business that is truly contagious and will be a tremendous addition to THE WAKE UP team. We’re equally as excited to elevate JEN MYERS after 16 years of success on the Y98 morning show. Her unwavering commitment to excellence will continue to yield outstanding results on both Y98 and KEZK. Her exceptional talent in the area of music and operations will be instrumental to growing both of these iconic brands in 2021 and beyond.”

MEGA commented, “I am so excited to join AUDACY as this company takes multiple media content to the next level. I feel honored to be part of the historic Y98 brand and can’t wait to join THE WAKE UP team and do radio that makes a difference and feels like ST. LOUIS. I’d like to give a special thanks to BECKY DOMYAN and LEO BALDWIN for believing in me.” MEGA's career includes stops at KZDB/SPOKANE, KWNW/MEMPHIS, WWPW/ATLANTA and KLIF/DALLAS.

MYERS, who has been heard on Y98 for 19 years, including more than 15 on the morning show said, “I’m excited for this next chapter at Y98, and feel so lucky to have been at such a heritage station for almost two decades. I also can’t wait to finally sleep in.” She started her career in her hometown of BUFFALO and spent two years at KSTZ/DES MOINES before joining Y98.

The new line up goes into effect this MONDAY (5/3).

« see more Net News