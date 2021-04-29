CupcakKe

THE RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has certified Gold CHICAGO-based rapper/singer/songwriter CUPCAKKE’s viral song, “DEEPTHROAT.” To receive certification it takes five hundred thousand units based on sales and track-equivalent on-demand streams.

This comes after the recent news that her release of “Mosh Pit,”reached #1 on the US iTUNES chart. Her second song to do so.

CUPCAKKE said, "I really appreciate this gold record. It really shows how independent artists can achieve amazing things on their own. Thanks to TUNECORE for giving the support needed to make it on my own terms and for believing in my vision. I'm beyond grateful."

TUNECORE Co-Head/Chief Revenue Officer ANDREEA GLEESON added, “At TUNECORE, our artist’s successes motivate us to continue to grow and hone our services. In doing so, we can better serve artists like CUPCAKKE, who have achieved RIAA certified Gold, as well as all of the aspiring DIY artists who dream of one day doing the same.”

