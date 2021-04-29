Sold

JACQUELINE R. COMRAS, executor of the estate of the late RICHARD S. COMRAS, is selling Classic Country KYCT (92.7 THE OUTLAW)/SHASTA LAKE-REDDING, CA to CALVIN HUNTER's INDEPENDENCE ROCK MEDIA, LLC for $60,000.

In other filings with the FCC, CITY UNITED CHURCH has closed on the sale of Silent WCMX-A/LEOMINSTER, MA to HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP for $12,000.

And CITRUS COUNTY ASSOCIATION FOR RETARDED CITIZENS, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WXZC/INGLIS, FL to WGUL-FM, INC. for $340,000. The buyer has operated the station under an LMA since 2018.

