Ali Gator (Facebook)

FOREVER MEDIA Country WOGI (FROGGY 104.3)/PITTSBURGH longtime morning host ERIKA HINK JEVCAK (on air as "ALI GATOR") has departed the station for an as yet undisclosed new opportunity.

She joined the station in 2014 from FOREVER Country WFGI (WILLIE 95.1)/NEW CASTLE, PA where she handled afternoons (NET NEWS 11/18/14).

JEVCAK posted the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (4/28), writing, "This is a post I really never thought I’d make, but my time at FROGGY RADIO has come to an end. I am so grateful to FOREVER MEDIA for getting me back on the air in NEW CASTLE almost nine years ago and then letting me transfer to PITTSBURGH 6 1/2 years ago to do a morning show, which was always my dream! I have made the best memories during my time there and was given opportunities that some only dream of. I’ve made incredible friendships and met so many wonderful people along the way. The listeners, the record reps, the artists, etc.! If you let me help wake you up at any time over the past several years, thank you for listening! I will always love Country radio, and the FROGGY crew ... I will be taking on a new opportunity that I will announce soon!"

