RADIO AMERICA's DANA LOESCH, whose radio show is simulcast on conservative digital streaming video channel THE FIRST, is adding a new show for that channel, according to the WASHINGTON EXAMINER.

"DANA LOESCH: NO APOLOGIES" is set for a MAY 17th debut and will air 6a and 10p (ET). LOESCH's "THE DANA SHOW" airs noon-3p (ET) in a lineup that also includes fellow syndicated conservative radio personalities BUCK SEXTON, JESSE KELLY, and BILL O'REILLY.

