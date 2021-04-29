Finalists

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has announced the finalists for its 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The winners will be announced o a special that will premiere on SATURDAY, JULY 10th and will be available for broadcast through SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th.

“AMERICA’s local broadcasters’ fundamental commitment to public service continues to shine brighter than ever, and this year’s finalists embody the close bond between stations and their communities.” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “We look forward to celebrating these outstanding stations and honoring their critical work informing, supporting and strengthening the public in a year of unparalleled difficulties.”

Radio finalists include:

Service to Community Award for Radio – Ownership Group

SUMMITMEDIA, The Power of Radio: Giving a Voice to Silent Victims

iHEARTMEDIA (in partnership with FOX), Living Room Concert

ZIMMER RADIO, Miracle for Kids Radiothon

ALPHA MEDIA LLC, United for Justice

Service to Community Award for Radio – Large Market

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, Kids Campaign

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER, KYGO Wants to Talk

HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL. KTMY Rebuilds the Neighborhoods

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA, WALR Takes on 2020 Election

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, MI, WSGW-AM Provides Flood Relief

FLOYD COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. Country WMHJ-A/ALLEN, KY, Community Clean Up

ADX COMMUNICATIONS Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7)/PENSACOLA, Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

ALPHA MEDIA Adult Standards KRIB-A-K244FA/MSON CITY, IA, KRIB-AM Lights Up the Night

ALPHA MEDIA Country KLQL (K101)/LUVERNE, MN, KLQL Shares the LUV

BRYAN BROADCASTING CORP. Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX, 136 Charities, $794,573, One Day

