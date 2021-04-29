Follows Screening Of 'Biography: KISSTORY' On A&E (Photo: Twitter)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS will rock a special performance at the 2021 TRIBECA FESTIVAL in NEW YORK CITY, on FRIDAY, JUNE 11th, directly following the screening of Part One of their new A&E documentary, “Biography: KISStory” which will premiere with a two-night event on JUNE 27th and 28th from 9-11p (ET).

Founding members PAUL STANLEY and GENE SIMMONS will be joined by current band members TOMMY THAYER and ERIC SINGER for a multi-song, live, performance at the event, which will take place at a currently undisclosed location.

For more info on the TRIBECA FESTIVAL click here.

