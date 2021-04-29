Finalists Announced

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC TODAY (4/29) announced the finalists for the “2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS” (BBMA), which honor the year’s most successful artists in 51 categories across all genres of music. Despite being snubbed by the GRAMMYS this year, THE WEEKND leads the pack with nods in 16 different categories. Among other top finalists were DABABY with 11 nods, POP SMOKE with 10 and fist time finalist GABBY BARRETT with nine.

The live broadcast, which is set to air at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, May 23rd at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) on NBC, will showcase spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments, and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

The finalists were announced during a livestream, “The List Live,” hosted by ACCESS HOLLYWOOD’s ZURI HALL and comedian LALA MILAN, and aired on the social media pages for the BBMAs, BILLBOARD, E! and NBC earlier this morning (NET NEWS 4/29). Presenters included: ANITTA, FINNEAS, LUIS FONSI, ROB GRONKOWSKI, PARIS HILTON, LESLIE JORDAN, TATE MCRAE and JAY PHAROAH. Watch the replay here.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of MARCH 21st, 2020 through APRIL 3rd, 2021. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by BILLBOARD and its data partners, including MRC DATA. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.

