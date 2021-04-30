Leading Up To Official July 18th Anniversary

Legendary Thrash Metal band ANTHRAX (one of the big four in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER, and MEGADETH) are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a number of special activities and events to honor the band formed by guitarist SCOTT IAN and bassist DAN LILKER in QUEENS, NY on JULY 18th, 1981.

With the lineup including IAN, bassist FRANK BELLO, drummer CHARLIE BENANTE, singer JOEY BELLADONNA, and guitarist JON DONAIS, the band will be celebrated on their 40th anniversary by a wide range of friends and music contemporaries.

Each week beginning MAY 3rd, on MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS, and wrapping on the band's official anniversary of JULY 18th, their social media accounts will offer a series of video testimonials sent in by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans. These videos will honor each album in chronological order beginning with the original release, "Fistful of Metal." Go HERE for the full schedule.

The finale will feature a special Livestream performance on FRIDAY, JULY 16th, featuring a set from the band's entire career-spanning catalog. All details including ticketing information will be announced shortly, and the Anniversary Trailer is available HERE.

