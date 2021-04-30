Celebrating 40 Years

KUSKOKWIN PUBLIC BROADCASTING's Public Radio KSKO (89.5-FM)/MCGRATH, AK is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year. The stations first day on air was JULY 1st, 1981 with the song "Love Is On The Air."

In celebration, PD PAUL WALKER is looking for past KSKO alumni, whether they were employees or volunteers, on air hosts etc. His goal is to interview as many past KSKO alumni as he can and get them to tell their stories and share their memories of KSKO so he can play them back on the air, sharing with all of the current listeners.

WALKER said, "It doesn't matter what your job was at KSKO or how inconsequential you think your story or involvement in the station was, if you have a funny story, a memory, a recording or some pictures...We want to hear from you! You can email PAUL, gm.ksko@gmail.com or call (907) 524-3001 8a to 5p M-F.

