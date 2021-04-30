John Mayer (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY is reporting that Grammy-Award Winner JOHN MAYER is in talks with PARAMOUNT PLUS to host the LATER WITH JOHN MAYER talk show. Sources told variety the show would be based on the BBC format of LATER WITH JOOLS HOLLAND, and would air as a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.

The series would run as a weekly offering on PARAMOUNT PLUS, VIACOMCBS’ streaming platform which was relaunched MARCH 4. The plan is to have specials derived from the show’s performance segments air periodically on CBS as well. There is also talk of tie-ins with the GRAMMY AWARDS, which are aired on CBS.

CBS Entertainment Pres. NINA TASSLER told reporters that they were close to a deal for a series with the seven time GRAMMY Winner. It's reported they've been trying to work out a deal with him since 2009. Read the full article here.

