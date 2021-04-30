Justin Bieber (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

According to VARIETY, JUSTIN BIEBER has postponed a tour scheduled to begin JUNE 2nd in SAN DIEGO until 2022.

The tour was booked into indoor arenas, where COVID restrictions may remain more stringent than for outdoor shows. The tour's initial dates were in CALIFORNIA, where venues will not be allowed to be at 100% for some time.

Tickets for all shows remained on sale as of THURSDAY afternoon.

BIEBER’s tour was originally scheduled for last year, but in JULY of 2020, he announced that it was being pushed back to MAY through AUGUST of 2021 — saying, “”Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe." This year’s previously announced MAY start had already been moved to JUNE 2nd.

The tour, which originally included stadiums as well as arenas; shifted to just indoor arenas for 2021. Opening acts KEHLANI and JADEN SMITH dropped out after the tour went from ’20 to ’21.

BIEBER's new album, "Justice," debuted at #1 and remains in the Top 5 of the BILLBOARD 200, thanks to the smash chart-topper "Peaches," f/DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON.

« see more Net News