MEMPHO MUSIC FESTIVAL has announced its 2021 music lineup taking place OCTOBER 1st through 3rd at its new home, MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDEN. The three-day event will feature a two-night headlining performance from Rock titans WIDESPREAD PANIC plus a headlining performance from Folk-Rock barn burners the AVETT BROTHERS on the main stage. Additional hitmakers to perform include NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, BLACK PUMAS, LUCINDA WILLIAMS and more. For the complete lineup, go here.

RAIANS AMPHITHEATER at MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDEN provides state-of-the-art sound and premier amenities for festival attendees.

MEMPHO FEST debuted 2017 with a focus on bringing a diverse and exciting mix of nationally acclaimed chart-topping artists and regional favorites to a city renowned for its musical lineage garnered praise from attendees and critics alike.

Amid challenges in the coming months, the safety of MEMPHO FEST’s patrons, staff, and artists is the organizers’ top priority. The festival is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure a safe and unparalleled experience for all attendees. For up-to-date information, including safety information and protocols, tickets, and VIP packages, visit memphofest.com.

