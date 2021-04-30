Global Music Publishing Summit

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has named the first set of speakers for its upcoming GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT, taking place online JUNE 7th to 9th. The fourth such event will span three days, kicking off with CREATOR DAY (6/7), followed by BUSINESS OF PUBLISHING (6/8), and wrapping with INTERNATIONAL DAY (6/9). The SUMMIT will run from 11a to 5p (ET) JUNE 7th-8th, with post-conference showcases and networking events starting at 5p (ET) each day. JUNE 9th will begin at 10a (ET) with an ICMP/AIMP “breakfast/tea” mixer, and the agenda is set to conclude by 2p (ET).



In a joint statement, AIMP National Chair and NASHVILLE CHAPTER President/RESERVOIR's JOHN OZIER, AIMP L.A. CHAPTER President/REEL MUZIK WERKS' TERI NELSON-CARPENTER and AIMP NY CHAPTER President/IMACHEW MUSIC's MICHAEL LAU said, “The AIMP is so grateful to announce our 2021 GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMT given the challenges we all have faced as an industry this past year. To make our event as special as possible, we have expanded our programming to three days, each with an individual focus integral to the modern publishing industry. We’re bringing leading experts in the field who will guide us through all of the changes not only in the last year but also in those to come as a result. We’re looking forward to welcoming all our members virtually as we share these incredible discussions and insights.”



THE SUMMIT will be headlined by keynotes from songwriter, producer, and BIG LOUD founder CRAIG WISEMAN in conversation with musician, publisher and ASCAP EVP/Membership JOHN TITTA on JUNE 7th, CISAC Director General GADI ORON will speak on JUNE 9th.

Others expect to attend include NMPA's DAVID ISRAELITE, RIAA's MITCH GLAZIER, A2IM's RICHARD BURGESS, NSAI's BART HERBISON, MUSIC BIZ's PORTIA SABIN, MUSIC PUBISHERS CANADA's MARGARET McGUFFIN, IMPF's ANETTE BARRETT, EIDR/DDEX's WILL KRETH. BIG MACHINE's MIKE MOLINAR, PEERMUSIC's KATHY SPANBERGER, CONCORD MUSIC's JIM SELBY and ROUND HILL MUSIC's NEIL GILLIS, .

More speakers and panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

