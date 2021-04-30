Here's To 20 More!

DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP celebrates 20 years in 2021, and to commemorate the achievement they are set to release an album called AMERIKINDA: 20 YEARS OF DUALTONE on AUGUST 6th.

The project features many DUALTONE artists and alumni including THE LUMINEERS, BRETT DENNEN, GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV, MT. JOY, SHOVELS & ROPE and LANGHORNE SLIM all covering each other’s songs.

Standouts in the 15-track collection will include:

THE LUMINEERS - “Caves” (GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV)

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV - “Salt And The Sea” (THE LUMINEERS)

THE LONE BELLOW - “O’ Be Joyful” (SHOVELS & ROPE)

MT. JOY - “Ain’t No Reason” (BRETT DENNEN)

DREW & ELLIE HOLCOMB - “Keep On The Sunny Side” (JUNE CARTER CASH)

DUALTONE RECORDS was founded in 2001 by SCOTT ROBINSON and DAN HERRINGTON, joined soon after by PAUL ROPER. ROBINSON said, “From the very start, we’ve tried to build this safe, encouraging space for artists to experiment and create, and it’s just so cool to see how deeply these bands have connected with each other and to hear the influences and friendships that stretch across the whole history of the label.”

