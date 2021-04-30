Yeezy Logo (l) Vs. Walmart Logo

WALMART filed a notice of opposition on APRIL 21st to the U.S. PATENT & TRADEMARK OFFICE against KANYE WEST, challenging a logo trademark application that he submitted for his apparel brand, YEEZY.

"WALMART believes the logo design depicted in the YEEZY Application is confusingly similar to WALMART's well-known spark logo design," according to a letter the company wrote..

WALMART's logo has thick lines that look like sun rays, while YEEZY's proposed logo has lines made up of a set of dots that also resemble sunlight.



According to WALMART's letter, the company communicated with YEEZY last summer and again in each of the first three months of this year. "To date, we have not received any conclusive information from YEEZY regarding the planned use or any cooperation in order to find common ground."

WALMART has been using the sun-like logo since 2007, and YEEZY filed documents for its proposed logo in JANUARY 2020.

KANYE's YEEZY sneaker partnership with ADIDAS and his clothing line with the GAP are worth a combined $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to a UBS report published in FEBRUARY.

« see more Net News