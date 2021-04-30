Simons

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO's 11a-1p (CT) weekday show "RESET" will air a special series of shows MAY through AUGUST on how CHICAGO's institutions and systems will approach the future needs of the city. "RE-IMAGINE CHICAGO," a collaboration between WBEZ and the UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO's CENTER FOR EFFECTIVE GOVERNMENT, will be led by "RESET" host SASHA-ANN SIMONS and will consist of daily and weekly segments interviewing prominent local leaders and covering the core topics of city government, financial investment, public safety and schools.

“Throughout the RE-IMAGINE CHICAGO series, we’ll hear directly from people making the decisions in our city. Listeners will get to weigh in with their questions, ideas, and experiences,” said SIMONS. “We’ll also check in with people working and living in other cities around the country and the world to ask ourselves, ‘Could what’s working there work here in CHICAGO?’”

“We couldn’t be more excited to embark on this ambitious and essential project with WBEZ,” said CENTER FOR EFFECTIVE GOVERNMENT Director and UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO Professor WILLIAM HOWELL. “Amidst the extraordinary challenges of the past year, we have an opportunity to ask fundamental questions about the institutions that govern our beautiful and vexing city. In working with a leading voice in CHICAGO media, we are eager to explore and elevate bold ideas needed to improve those institutions.”

“RE-IMAGINE CHICAGO is an opportunity to brainstorm together about how our city and region can work better for residents,” said "RESET" Exec. Producer DAN TUCKER. “We’ll explain how our institutions and systems work today, explore creative solutions for improving them, and present those ideas to CHICAGO public servants and changemakers for their consideration.”

