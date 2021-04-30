WHRO Takes Over On Saturday

While it awaits approval of its acquisition of noncommercial Variety WFOS/CHESAPEAKE, VA from CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS (NET NEWS 3/18), WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA (HAMPTON ROADS EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION ASSOCIATION) will take over operation of WFOS on SATURDAY (5/1). WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA, which operates PBS affiliate WHRO-TV, Classical WHRO-F, and News-Talk WHRV, began aiding WFOS after the school system decided not to continue to fund the operation and a fundraising effort fell short of its goal last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/30/2020), and the school system decided to donate the station to WHRO, with the application filed with the FCC in MARCH.

WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA Pres. BERT SCHMIDT said, “We are thrilled to keep WFOS as a viable station in our market. Programming is still being determined but our goal is to provide a robust program schedule that will stay true to WFOS’s spirit, history and mission.”

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS Superintendent Dr. JARED A. COTTON said, “As the first public school FM station in VIRGINIA and one of the nation’s oldest public school radio stations, we are pleased WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA will write the next chapters in WFOS’ storied history.”

