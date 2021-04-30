Jenny Villiere

HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO has inked KZIA INC. Top 40/Mainstream KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS PD JENNY VALLIERE as MD/Middays. VALLIERE also served as MD/Afternoons at KZIA.

HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND commented, "After an extensive, nationwide search, we were pleased to find someone of JENNY’s talent right here in the MIDWEST. The combination of programming and on air experience will make for the perfect fit Middays and serve as a great asset in the programming department."

VALLIERE added, "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join 101.9 THE MIX. Working in the CHICAGO market is something I've dreamed of since I started in radio. I can't thank JIMMY STEAL (WTMX VP/Brand & Content) and HUBBARD CHICAGO enough for this incredible opportunity."

