For King & Country

CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT for KING & COUNTRY have been nominated for two BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS for Top Christian Artist and Top Christian Song ("Together").

JOEL and LUKE SMALLBONE, the brothers that make up for KING & COUNTRY, shared, "Appropriately, 'TOGETHER' represents the most inspirational and diverse group of collaborators … from two gospel choirs, to world class producers, and of course featuring two marvelously gifted friends in TORI KELLY and KIRK FRANKLIN. Gratitude to GOD, and to each one of you who have listened. We're incredibly thankful to be part of the musical community that is uplifting people around the globe.”

The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will be live on NBC SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

« see more Net News