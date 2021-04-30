iHeart Distribution

Select LIVE365 streaming stations are now available on the iHEARTRADIO app and website. Among the streams now on iHEARTRADIO are FLOOD FM, SHAQFU RADIO, SMOOTH JAZZ FLORIDA, AMAZING HOPE RADIO, JACK SONNI GUITAR RADIO, and DOPERADIOFM.COM.

“As we focus on growing the LIVE365 listening network, we are excited to announce we now have an agreement in place to list select LIVE365 stations on iHEARTRADIO’s distribution network,” said LIVE365 GM JASON STODDARD. “Being able to showcase some of our standout stations on iHEART is a testament to the hard work our broadcasters put in to programming quality stations that are not traditionally represented on the radio dial. We will continue to work with world-class distribution companies to help listeners discover the top-notch content available on LIVE365.”

