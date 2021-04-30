Five Song Project Releases May 21st

Former lead singer of RASCAL FLATTS, GARY LEVOX, has a debut solo project coming FRIDAY, MAY 21st. The five-track EP called "One On One" fuses two of his biggest passions... music and faith.

LEVOX explained, “One On One is my passion project and I've wanted to do this body of work for as long as I can remember. I feel so honored to get to collaborate with such greatness throughout this project. BRELAND is a dream to work and sing with, as is the iconic MERCY ME ('A Little Love'). JONATHON MCREYNOLDS, one of the greatest singers of our time and my dear friend, wrote a perfect song for us. And for my daughter BRITTANY and I to get to sing a song that TAUREN WELLS help craft just completed the collection. I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and the songs that we recorded. This is gonna be an amazing new season and I just hope everybody enjoys it as much as we did making it.”

